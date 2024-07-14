Driver detained after hitting police car, causing policeman's death

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, July 14 (CNA) A man was detained late Saturday night in New Taipei on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after allegedly hitting a police patrol car early in the morning that resulted in the death of a police officer and injured another.

A Sanchong Precinct patrol car was stopped at a red light at Zhengyi North Road in the early hours of Saturday morning when it was slammed into head-on by a silver Mercedes Benz at around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

A 28-year-old policeman surnamed Huang (黃) was fatally injured by the collision and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. A 22-year-old policeman surnamed Chou (周) was injured and remains hospitalized, police said, without specifying his injuries.

The 25-year-old driver of the Mercedes Benz, also surnamed Huang (黃), was handed over to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office Sunday afternoon.

After questioning him, prosecutors filed a motion with the New Taipei District Court, which was later approved, to detain the suspect because he allegedly committed a felony that carries a prison sentence of at least five years and poses a flight risk.

During the detention hearing, prosecutors said the suspect could face charges of endangering the public and negligent homicide.

The district court said it approved the request based on evidence provided by prosecutors at the hearing showing that the suspect had substances in his system that would have made it impossible for him to drive safely.

According to media reports, the suspected drug driver confessed after the incident that he had used electronic cigarettes containing "etomidate" before driving.

Etomidate is a short-acting intravenous anesthetic agent, which can cause side effects such as impaired thinking, difficulty controlling body movements and tremors.

While etomidate is listed as an illicit drug in many countries, it has been used for medical purposes in Taiwan, according to the Criminal Investigation Bureau, and has yet to be classified as a controlled drug.

The Ministry of Justice passed a resolution last month to list etomidate as Category 3 controlled drug, which will happen when the Executive Yuan announces new additions to its controlled substances list, the bureau said, without saying when the announcement would be made.

According to police, the driver had a criminal record, was listed as a drug user, and may be implicated in the death of his ex-wife.

Police are still investigating whether he played a part in his ex-wife's fatal fall from a bridge on Provincial Highway 64 in April 2024.

He and his ex-wife, surnamed Tsai (蔡), were riding in the back seat of a car driven by his brother when they got into an argument and punched each other.

Tsai took advantage of the car stopping on the shoulder of the road to get out. She then fell from the bridge to her death under murky circumstances, with one possibility, according to local media, that she was chased by her knife-wielding ex-husband before the fall.

The two brothers and the girlfriend of Huang's brother were arrested by police on suspicion of manslaughter, but they were later released on NT$50,000 (US$1,537) bail by prosecutors. The case is still being investigated.

The deceased police officer, meanwhile, was married and had a 4-year-old son.

New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said after a visit with the late police officer's family Saturday that the city will help the family and promised to hold whoever was responsible for the individual's death accountable.