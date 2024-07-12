Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taichung woman falls for 'cowardly Ukraine army commander' scam

07/12/2024 09:43 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A policeman explains similar fraud schemes to the woman to prevent her from making the money transfer. Photo: local authorities
A policeman explains similar fraud schemes to the woman to prevent her from making the money transfer. Photo: local authorities

Taichung, July 12 (CNA) Police in Taichung said Friday that they had to convince a 65-year-old woman not to wire the equivalent of US$5,000 to a man claiming to be a special forces commander trying to flee the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to police, they were called by bank staff in the city's Xitun District on June 5 after the woman told them that she urgently needed to help "General Sam" buy a plane ticket to Taiwan.

The woman said she met the man on Facebook and was deeply attracted to his experiences and demeanor, therefore referring to each other as brother and sister.

The man claimed to be a general serving in a special military unit based in Ukraine and sought assistance from the woman because he feared for his life because it was "his turn to fight on the frontlines."

(By Su Mu-chun and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.85