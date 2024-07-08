Taiwan headline news
07/08/2024 10:18 AM
Taipei, July 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cheng Wen-tsan resigns as SEF chairman
@China Times: Cheng Wen-tsan resigns as SEF chairman
@Liberty Times: Cheng Wen-tsan resigns as SEF chairman
@Economic Daily News: TSMC receives more 3nm orders
@Commercial Times: TSMC, Largan to hold investor conferences this month
@Taipei Times: MND plans suicide drone production
