Taiwanese fishing crew interrogated for allegedly operating in Japan's waters

07/05/2024 01:23 PM
The Nantou-class patrol vessel. File photo courtesy of the CGA for illustrative purpose
Taipei, July 5 (CNA) Two Taiwanese crew members onboard a Keelung-registered fishing vessel were interrogated by Japanese authorities after their boat was intercepted for allegedly operating in Japanese waters Friday morning, according to Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA).

Fu Yang No. 266 was intercepted by a Japanese Fisheries Agency vessel while it was operating around 288 nautical miles (533.37 kilometers) northeast of Pengjia Islet at around 1 a.m. Friday, the CGA said in a news release.

Japanese fishery personnel boarded the vessel for inspection and interrogated two of its Taiwanese crew members, including the boat's captain, the CGA said.

It added that the Keelung boat also carried six other Indonesian fishery workers.

Taiwan's coast guard administration said it immediately dispatched the Nantou-class patrol vessel to the scene when a report was received at 6:50 a.m. about the incident.

After checking with Japanese authorities, the CGA said the vessel's crew is suspected of having illegally entered the waters near Japan's Amami Ōshima to fish.

The administration said it has been in contact with the authorities in Japan to better understand the situation and to assist the boat's owner and crew in dealing with the matter.

Also on Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) urged Japan to release the Taiwanese boat and its crew as soon as possible.

In a statement, MOFA said it has contacted the Japanese authorities to express its concern and that it will continue to monitor the situation and offer any assistance if necessary.

(By Liu Chien-pang and Ko Lin)

Enditem/cs

