To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier Cho Jung-tai's suggestion to boost birth rate through household registration data sparks debates

@China Times: MAC fails to identify individual who told pro-green media about Chinese intervention in Taiwanese political talk show: Liang Wen-chieh

@Liberty Times: Labor funds rake in over NT$600 billion in profit during January-May period

@Economic Daily News: Amazon's aggressive expansion expected to create big business opportunities for supply chain

@Commercial Times: TSMC forecast to report sequential increase in sales for Q3; investor conference scheduled for June 18

@Taipei Times: Academicians leading ways forward: Lai

Enditem/ls