Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

07/02/2024 10:31 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier Cho Jung-tai's suggestion to boost birth rate through household registration data sparks debates

@China Times: MAC fails to identify individual who told pro-green media about Chinese intervention in Taiwanese political talk show: Liang Wen-chieh

@Liberty Times: Labor funds rake in over NT$600 billion in profit during January-May period

@Economic Daily News: Amazon's aggressive expansion expected to create big business opportunities for supply chain

@Commercial Times: TSMC forecast to report sequential increase in sales for Q3; investor conference scheduled for June 18

@Taipei Times: Academicians leading ways forward: Lai

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.81