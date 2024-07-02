Taiwan headline news
07/02/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, July 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Premier Cho Jung-tai's suggestion to boost birth rate through household registration data sparks debates
@China Times: MAC fails to identify individual who told pro-green media about Chinese intervention in Taiwanese political talk show: Liang Wen-chieh
@Liberty Times: Labor funds rake in over NT$600 billion in profit during January-May period
@Economic Daily News: Amazon's aggressive expansion expected to create big business opportunities for supply chain
@Commercial Times: TSMC forecast to report sequential increase in sales for Q3; investor conference scheduled for June 18
@Taipei Times: Academicians leading ways forward: Lai
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Politics
Marshall Islands education minister visits Taiwan07/02/2024 04:57 PM
- Business
Taiwan reports slower manufacturing activity growth in June07/02/2024 04:48 PM
- Society
Imports of 3 Korean chili powder makers suspended due to pesticides07/02/2024 04:37 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market07/02/2024 04:19 PM
- Politics
Taiwan confers medal on outgoing U.S. envoy after 3-year term07/02/2024 02:09 PM