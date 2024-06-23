To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Difficult to find new physicians specializing in thoracic medicine

@China Times: Cho apologizes for not working hard fast enough before Taiwan Railway accident

@Liberty Times: U.N. Resolution 2758 has nothing to do with 'one China'

@Economic Daily News: 16 financially strong stocks highly favored by major investors

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks snapped up by domestic investors leading the rally

@Taipei Times: US officials say UN rule twisted: sources

