Taiwan headline news
06/23/2024 12:15 PM
Taipei, June 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Difficult to find new physicians specializing in thoracic medicine
@China Times: Cho apologizes for not working hard fast enough before Taiwan Railway accident
@Liberty Times: U.N. Resolution 2758 has nothing to do with 'one China'
@Economic Daily News: 16 financially strong stocks highly favored by major investors
@Commercial Times: 17 stocks snapped up by domestic investors leading the rally
@Taipei Times: US officials say UN rule twisted: sources
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Society
Heat warning issued for most of Taiwan06/23/2024 03:17 PM
- Politics
2024 Han Kuang focuses on 24/7 drills, decentralized command, ROE: Source06/23/2024 03:12 PM
- Sports
Former Yankees pitcher leads Brothers to 4th consecutive win06/23/2024 01:25 PM
- Society
Fire at pet shop in Taiwan kills 1 dog, damages 5 houses06/23/2024 12:55 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/23/2024 12:15 PM