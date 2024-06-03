Keelung landslide injures 2, no one reported trapped
Taipei, June 3 (CNA) A landslide at the Beining Road entrance to Keelung City's Chaojing Park buried several cars, injuring two, Monday afternoon.
Keelung City Fire Department said that nine vehicles were affected. Witness accounts and video camera footage appear to indicate everyone in the seven cars and two trucks impacted by the landslide escaped unhurt, according to a fire department spokesperson.
The department received a report on the landslide at 2:28 p.m., immediately dispatching a rescue team to the site. As Beining Road was blocked, they requested the help of New Taipei City Fire Department from the other side of the landslide.
Taipei City Fire Department dispatched rescue and search dogs for additional support.
Two men in their 40s were injured but conscious when they were taken to hospital, with one suffering from a head injury.
Keelung City Fire Department said they are continuing operations at the site to ensure no one is trapped.
- Cross-Strait
MAC urges China to face history on eve of June 4 incident anniversary06/03/2024 10:16 PM
- Culture
4 universities to close in July amid declining enrollment06/03/2024 09:52 PM
- Society
Israeli medical clowns spread joy to Taipei, Hualien06/03/2024 08:55 PM
- Politics
Taiwan condemns hack attacks on Palau; offers cybersecurity help06/03/2024 08:46 PM
- Business
PMI returns to expansion after 14 months of contraction06/03/2024 08:36 PM