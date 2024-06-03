Focus Taiwan App
Keelung landslide injures 2, no one reported trapped

06/03/2024 05:11 PM
CNA photo June 3, 2024
CNA photo June 3, 2024

Taipei, June 3 (CNA) A landslide at the Beining Road entrance to Keelung City's Chaojing Park buried several cars, injuring two, Monday afternoon.

Keelung City Fire Department said that nine vehicles were affected. Witness accounts and video camera footage appear to indicate everyone in the seven cars and two trucks impacted by the landslide escaped unhurt, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The department received a report on the landslide at 2:28 p.m., immediately dispatching a rescue team to the site. As Beining Road was blocked, they requested the help of New Taipei City Fire Department from the other side of the landslide.

Video: CNA and Keelung City Fire Department
Photo courtesy of Keelung City Fire Department June 3, 2024
Photo courtesy of Keelung City Fire Department June 3, 2024

Taipei City Fire Department dispatched rescue and search dogs for additional support.

Two men in their 40s were injured but conscious when they were taken to hospital, with one suffering from a head injury.

Keelung City Fire Department said they are continuing operations at the site to ensure no one is trapped.

(By Kao Hua-chien, Wang Chao-yu and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/AW

Photo courtesy of Keelung City Fire Department June 3, 2024
Photo courtesy of Keelung City Fire Department June 3, 2024
