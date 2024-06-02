Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

06/02/2024 12:52 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Marijuana harm getting worse on campuses with increasing undocumented cases

@China Times: U.S. defense chief voices support for status quo in Taiwan Strait, sees Asia-Pacific as priority theatre of operations

@Liberty Times: U.S., Canada, Japan, Europe all express concern for Taiwan Strait peace, stability

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with high dividend yields, low PERs, low rank expected to lead gains

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks backed by domestic investors, seen resilient against fluctuations

@Taipei Times: US' Campbell calls for stability in Strait

Enditem/cs

Related News
ANALYSIS / Beijing to continue pressure on Taiwan until mid-June: ScholarsCross-strait peace will be affected if China suspends ECFA: Ex-MAC head
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.13