06/02/2024 12:52 PM
Taipei, June 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Marijuana harm getting worse on campuses with increasing undocumented cases
@China Times: U.S. defense chief voices support for status quo in Taiwan Strait, sees Asia-Pacific as priority theatre of operations
@Liberty Times: U.S., Canada, Japan, Europe all express concern for Taiwan Strait peace, stability
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with high dividend yields, low PERs, low rank expected to lead gains
@Commercial Times: 17 stocks backed by domestic investors, seen resilient against fluctuations
@Taipei Times: US' Campbell calls for stability in Strait
