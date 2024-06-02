To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Marijuana harm getting worse on campuses with increasing undocumented cases

@China Times: U.S. defense chief voices support for status quo in Taiwan Strait, sees Asia-Pacific as priority theatre of operations

@Liberty Times: U.S., Canada, Japan, Europe all express concern for Taiwan Strait peace, stability

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with high dividend yields, low PERs, low rank expected to lead gains

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks backed by domestic investors, seen resilient against fluctuations

@Taipei Times: US' Campbell calls for stability in Strait

