Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan

Taipei, May 30 (CNA) A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located just offshore, 22.8 kilometers north northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 17.9 km, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in northern Hualien and in parts of Nantou County and Taichung, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

In parts of Hualien, Yilan and Chunghua counties, the temblor recorded an intensity of 3, while across most of western Taiwan, the intensity was 2, according to CWA data.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It was the second earthquake that occurred in Taiwan within a 90-minute period Thursday morning.