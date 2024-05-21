Focus Taiwan App
At least 4 wounded in Taichung metro stabbing

05/21/2024 01:03 PM
Photo courtesy of a reader
Taipei, May 21 (CNA) At least four people were wounded by a man wielding a knife on a Taichung Mass Rapid Transit (TMRT) train at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The man has since been arrested and the injured passengers sent to the hospital, while the train in which the incident occurred has been held at Taichung City Hall Station and sealed off, said Taichung City Police Department Commissioner Lee Wen-chang (李文章).

The man's motives were not immediately known but were being investigated, Lee said.

The TMRT announced that two-way traffic between the Wenxin Chongde and Wenxin Yinghua stations have been merged on one track, which will lead to delays, while operations at Taichung City Hall Station have been suspended.

(By Chao Li-yen, Su Mu-chun and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Update: Man stabs two on Taichung metro, stopped by passengers

