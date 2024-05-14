To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Air pollution increases incidence of death caused by stroke

@China Times: Safety of 4.8 million old houses in question amid frequent earthquakes

@Liberty Times: Lower PM2.5 levels reduce mortality rate of 4 diseases

@Economic Daily News: Levy on carbon fee reportedly delayed until 2026

@Commercial Times: Rise of stocks across the board pushes Taiex to new high

@Taipei Times: DPP ready to oppose KMT proposals

