05/14/2024 10:34 AM
Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Air pollution increases incidence of death caused by stroke
@China Times: Safety of 4.8 million old houses in question amid frequent earthquakes
@Liberty Times: Lower PM2.5 levels reduce mortality rate of 4 diseases
@Economic Daily News: Levy on carbon fee reportedly delayed until 2026
@Commercial Times: Rise of stocks across the board pushes Taiex to new high
@Taipei Times: DPP ready to oppose KMT proposals
