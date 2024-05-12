Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taichung government introduces pet-friendly taxi service

05/12/2024 05:52 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo courtesy of Taichung City government May 12, 2024
Photo courtesy of Taichung City government May 12, 2024

Taipei, May 12 (CNA) The Taichung City government on Sunday announced a pet-friendly taxi service, enabling owners to bring their pets along without any additional charge.

Owner-passengers can choose from 16 local service providers at https://www.traffic.taichung.gov.tw/content/index.asp?Parser=1,7,635,495, where many drivers are pet owners themselves, the central Taiwan city government said in a press release.

According to Yeh Chao-fu (葉昭甫), chief of the central Taiwan city's Transportation Bureau, passengers are required to place their pets in a cage before boarding and ensure taxi cleanliness throughout the journey to avoid incurring an additional cleaning fee.

The taxi fare is metered as a regular yellow cab service, Yeh said, but cautioned that those who choose non-traditional ones with various sizes and functions should pay attention to how they charge.

The service is part of the city government's efforts to increase the welfare of the growing pet population, Yeh said.

According to central government statistics, Taichung ranks second in the country, with a total of 334,234 registered dogs and cats, trailing only New Taipei.

(By Hau Hsueh-ching and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/AW

> Chinese Version
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.82