Men killed by falling trees amid heavy rain

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, April 26 (CNA) Two deaths related to falling trees were reported in Taiwan on Friday as a weather front brought heavy rain to most of the country.

In Changhua County, a 48-year-old postman surnamed Sun (孫) was pronounced dead on being rushed to hospital, after being struck by a falling tree as he rode his motorcycle on Section 1 of Zhangnan Road in Fenyuan Township, the county's Fire Bureau said.

In Kaohsiung, a 66-year-old man, identified by his last name Lee (李), was walking alone in the Chengching Lake Scenic Area in Niaosong District at around 10 a.m. when he was struck on the head by a tree that fell onto the road, Renwu police precinct said.

Lee sustained lacerations to the head and feet and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but later pronounced dead after efforts to resuscitate him failed, police said.

According to Taiwan Water Corp.'s 7th branch office, numerous recent earthquakes combined with heavy rainfall in Kaohsiung since Thursday likely loosened the soil and caused the tree to fall.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

Based on a Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecast, the office said Kaohsiung can expect to see more rain through Saturday.

In order to ensure the safety of visitors and prevent further accidents, it said some trees in the Chengching Lake area, which was closed to visitors starting at noon on Friday, will be cleared and trimmed.

The office announced that the park is expected to reopen to the public on May 3.

Police in the city's Cianjhen District also received a report involving a roadside tree that fell and struck a vehicle waiting at traffic lights in the afternoon, but the driver and two passengers were not injured.

(By Hung Hsueh-kuan, Cheng Wei-chen and Ko Lin) Enditem/AW