4 earthquakes strike off eastern Taiwan early Monday

Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Four earthquakes ranging from magnitude 4.1 to 5.3 have been recorded off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan since midnight Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred at 00:35 a.m. Monday, with the epicenter located 24.1 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 23.1 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien and Yilan counties, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

An intensity-3 temblor was also felt in Taichung, Nantou County and Changhua County.

The earthquake was followed by another magnitude 4.8 quake which hit off the coast of Hualien at 2:53 a.m. Its epicenter was located 5.5 km south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 16.6 km, the CWA data indicated.

The temblor's intensity was highest in Hualien County where it measured 4, while an intensity level of 2 was recorded in Yilan County, Taichung, Taitung County and Nantou County.

The CWA also recorded two earthquakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.3 at 8:01 a.m. and 8.03 a.m., respectively. Both struck off the coast in the Pacific Ocean and had the same epicenter -- 39.4 km northeast of Hualien County Hall, at the same depth of 8.1 km.

The intensity of the magnitude 4.1 temblor was highest in Yilan County where it measured 4, and that of the magnitude 4.3 quake was highest in Hualien and Yilan counties where it also measured 4, the CWA data showed.

The four earthquakes came weeks after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Taiwan on April 3, killing 17 people and injuring more than 1,100.