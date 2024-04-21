Temperatures soar above 38 degrees in southern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 21 (CNA) Heat advisories were in effect for nine cities and counties on Sunday afternoon as warm southwesterly winds pushed temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius in parts of southern Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA said it had issued an "orange" heat alert for Chiayi City, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung, indicating highs of 38 degrees, while Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi County and Taitung were warned of temperatures rising above 36 degrees.

As of 3:30 p.m., Tainan's Yujing District had recorded the day's highest temperature of 39.7 degrees, though the measurement won't be included in Taiwan's official heat records since Yujing is an automatic rather than manually operated weather station, the CWA said.

Highs recorded in other areas were 38.7 degrees in Kaohsiung's Neimen District, 38.2 degrees in Chiayi City, and 38.1 degrees in Pingtung's Sandimen Township, CWA data showed.

Taiwan's recent spell of scorching weather is expected to continue through the first half of the day on Monday, according to the CWA.

From Monday afternoon, however, an incoming weather front will bring rain and slightly cooler temperatures to the north, before moving into the south on Tuesday.

A second weather system is forecast to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday, bringing additional rain to much of the country through Saturday, the CWA said.