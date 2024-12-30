Taiwan esports team BMG ends 2nd place at AIC international tournament

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) Taiwanese esports team Ban Mei Gaming (BMG) claimed second place at the Arena of Valor International Championship 2024 (AIC 2024) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, after losing to the Thai team Bacon Time (BAC) in the finals on Sunday

In the final match, BMG faced BAC, who finished top in the winners' bracket, but lost 0-4. However, BMG still walked away with US$100,000 in prize money for finishing runners-up.

The AIC 2024 began with 16 teams competing in the Swiss Stage, where teams played up to five rounds. Those securing three wins advanced to the Knockout Stage, while teams with three losses were eliminated.

After narrowly advancing through the Swiss Stage, BMG lost to the Thai team FULL SENSE (FS), but still advanced into the Repechage Round.

They won the round 4-0, defeating FS in revenge to secure the ticket for the AIC finals.

BMG entered the tournament after winning the Arena of Valor Premier League (APL) in July and a strong showing at the Garena Challenger Series (GCS) Summer 2024, an offline Taiwanese tournament.

While they finished as runners-up in the GCS Summer after a loss to Flash Wolves (FW), their performance secured a spot at AIC 2024, which features a prize pool of US$500,000.