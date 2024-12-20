To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 20 (CNA) Six-time All-Star outfielder Chen Tzu-hao (陳子豪) has signed a historic 10-year contract with the Wei Chuan Dragons, the longest deal ever in Taiwan's professional baseball history.

Sources familiar with the matter told CNA on Friday that Chen decided to leave the CTBC Brothers to join the Dragons and sign a new contract that is the first in the history of Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) to exceed five years.

The deal includes franchise and player options, though specific terms have not been disclosed, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Multiple local media outlets reported that the contract is for a total of around NT$100 million (US$3.06 million), though it was unclear if the contract is fully guaranteed.

The team reportedly has a buy-out option and Chen can opt out at some unspecified time during the deal.

If accurate, the total value of the contract would set a league record, surpassing the NT$92.5 million, 3.5-year deal signed by Yu Chang (張育成) with the Fubon Guardians earlier this year.

The 29-year-old Chen was among the first high school players to enter the CPBL draft in 2013, the year the league introduced a separate draft for high school players.

He was selected seventh overall by the then Brother Elephants (now CTBC Brothers) and has played for the franchise through the 2024 season.

In 87 regular-season games in 2024, Chen recorded 83 hits, including 17 home runs, in 301 at-bats, driving in 60 RBIs with a batting average of .276.

Chen's decision to join the Dragons was the first time the CTBC franchise, including its previous incarnation as the Brother Elephants, was unable to retain a player after declaring free agency.