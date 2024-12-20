BASEBALL/Chen Tzu-hao joins Wei Chuan Dragons on historic 10-year deal
Taipei, Dec. 20 (CNA) Six-time All-Star outfielder Chen Tzu-hao (陳子豪) has signed a historic 10-year contract with the Wei Chuan Dragons, the longest deal ever in Taiwan's professional baseball history.
Sources familiar with the matter told CNA on Friday that Chen decided to leave the CTBC Brothers to join the Dragons and sign a new contract that is the first in the history of Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) to exceed five years.
The deal includes franchise and player options, though specific terms have not been disclosed, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Multiple local media outlets reported that the contract is for a total of around NT$100 million (US$3.06 million), though it was unclear if the contract is fully guaranteed.
The team reportedly has a buy-out option and Chen can opt out at some unspecified time during the deal.
If accurate, the total value of the contract would set a league record, surpassing the NT$92.5 million, 3.5-year deal signed by Yu Chang (張育成) with the Fubon Guardians earlier this year.
The 29-year-old Chen was among the first high school players to enter the CPBL draft in 2013, the year the league introduced a separate draft for high school players.
He was selected seventh overall by the then Brother Elephants (now CTBC Brothers) and has played for the franchise through the 2024 season.
In 87 regular-season games in 2024, Chen recorded 83 hits, including 17 home runs, in 301 at-bats, driving in 60 RBIs with a batting average of .276.
Chen's decision to join the Dragons was the first time the CTBC franchise, including its previous incarnation as the Brother Elephants, was unable to retain a player after declaring free agency.
- Taiwanese company proposes turning Premier12 championship journey into filmA Taiwanese company outlined a proposal to bring Team Taiwan's historic championship run at the WBSC Premier12 in November to the big screen, in invitations sent out Thursday for a press conference scheduled on Dec. 17.12/13/2024 05:31 PM
- Taiwan baseballers return home after historic Premier12 titleTaiwan's national baseball team returned home Monday night to a huge crowd of fans after making history by upsetting defending champion Japan in the WBSC Premier12 Championship game in Tokyo a day earlier.11/25/2024 10:50 PM
- Taiwan's political parties laud national baseball team's historic winTaiwan's major political parties have praised the national baseball team on social media for winning the country's first-ever WBSC Premier12 championship.11/25/2024 02:24 PM
- Business
Lesser-known startups could evade scrutiny in China chip sanctions: Report12/20/2024 06:12 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market12/20/2024 05:37 PM
- Society
Deadly fire in Taichung caused by welding sparks: Fire bureau12/20/2024 05:32 PM
- Politics
Paraguay probing suspicious vehicle seen near Taiwan envoy's house12/20/2024 05:15 PM
- Politics
Court agrees to let gagged Ko send resignation letter to TPP12/20/2024 04:38 PM