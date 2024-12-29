MAC to investigate allegations of Taiwanese citizens holding Chinese ID Cards

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 29 (CNA) Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) announced Sunday that it will investigate allegations of Taiwanese citizens holding Chinese ID cards, following claims made by Taiwanese YouTubers in a recent documentary.

"The government will take strict action, and individuals with ulterior motives should not test the law," the MAC said in a statement.

Under the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, Taiwanese citizens are prohibited from having Chinese household registration or a passport from China.

Anyone in violation of this provision could have their Republic of China (Taiwan) household registration cancelled, lose their citizenship and forfeit related rights, such as the eligibility to participate in elections or hold public office.

The issue gained widespread attention after YouTubers Pa Chiung (八炯) and Chen Po-yuan (陳伯源) released a 60-minute video on Saturday discussing Chinese influence operations, which had already garnered over 1 million views by Sunday.

In the film, the YouTubers interviewed a Taiwanese businessman who claimed that the Chinese government permits Taiwanese citizens to obtain a Chinese ID card while retaining their Taiwanese ID card, Taiwanese passport, and Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents.

An unnamed intermediary in the video further claimed that approximately 100,000 Taiwanese citizens currently hold a Chinese ID card.

In response, the MAC said, it has taken note of China's various United Front efforts described in the film, including registering household residency in China and influencers accepting Chinese money to promote Chinese Communist Party (CCP) narratives.

"These moves demonstrate that the core of United Front efforts is not about 'making friends,' but about 'offering benefits,'" the MAC said, urging Taiwanese citizens to clearly recognize this.

Meanwhile, opposition Kuomintang lawmaker Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) questioned the credibility of the claims, suggesting that what the YouTubers described as obtaining a "Chinese ID card" likely refers to acquiring Chinese residency, the equivalent of holding a Green Card in the United States.

"People who are unclear about the issue should refrain from fear-mongering or deceiving the public," she said.