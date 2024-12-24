Taiwan researchers develop 4D microscope for faster, clearer brain scans

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 24 (CNA) Researchers from Taiwan's leading universities have unveiled an AI-powered 4D microscope capable of ultra-high-speed, high-resolution brain imaging, a breakthrough that could advance brain science research.

At a press conference, the team of researchers from National Taiwan University (NTU) and National Tsing Hua University said the new microscope provides images thousands of times faster than traditional microscopes.

This means it gives a clearer view of how neurons in the brain communicate in real-time, said the team, which is supported by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC).

The researchers added that the device uses AI to increase the sharpness and clarity of imagining by up to 10 times. This helps it overcome the limitations of traditional microscopes in terms of speed, resolution and imaging range.

These factors all mean the 4D microscope opens up new avenues for brain science research, they noted.

Chu Shi-wei (朱士維), a professor at NTU's Department of Physics, said unraveling the mystery of brain function has been a long-standing pursuit for humanity.

He explained that high-resolution imaging is needed to observe how neurons communicate.

The NSTC said that the team's research sheds light on the mystery of how the brain operates and could potentially pave the way for AI development.