Heavy rain advisory issued for northern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 18 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a heavy rain alert for multiple cities and counties in northern Taiwan on Thursday morning, as a weather front was passing over the country.

The heavy rain advisory for Thursday covered nine cities and counties north of Taichung and Yilan, while intermittent rain and thunderstorms were forecast for the southern regions, the weather agency's website indicated at 11 a.m.

Update / CWA: "Heavy Rain Advisory is cancelled from early this afternoon (04/18) through late this afternoon (04/18)"

Photo courtesy of Xizhi District Office April 18, 2024

A heavy rain advisory means accumulated rainfall of more than 80 millimeters within 24 hours, or more than 40 mm in one hour, according to the CWA.

Earlier in the day, heavy rains in Taipei and New Taipei also prompted CWA warnings for people to stay away from waterways in the event of flash floods, but the warnings for the two northern cities were lifted at 8:33 a.m. and 9:32 a.m., respectively.

Workers at Taipei Main Station remove a pool of water at one end of an underground pathway that leads to the Airport MRT Line Thursday. Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 18, 2024

The Taipei City government said Thursday morning that it had been notified of eight incidents of flooding due to the heavy rains as of 8 a.m., but the water receded in all areas later, except at an underpass in Beitou District, where two vehicles were stranded. No injuries were reported, the city government said.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures on Thursday are forecast to hover at around 25-28 degrees Celsius in the northern, northeastern, and eastern regions of the country, while southeastern, central, and southern Taiwan can expect highs of 30-34 degrees, the CWA said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Chao Yen-hsiang) Enditem/pc

A pool of water is seen in New Taipei City Hall's underground parking lot on Thursday. CNA photo April 18, 2024