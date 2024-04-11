Kaohsiung elementary school sex abuse victims urged to come forward

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, April 11 (CNA) Kaohsiung's Education Bureau called on victims in a sexual assault case involving a Kaohsiung elementary school teacher to come forward, after the teacher was suspended and detained in June last year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the bureau said that after receiving reports about the case in March 2023, it investigated the possibility of other victims and identified several. It issued the latest statement to urge any other victims who have not made themselves known to the authorities to report to the bureau or the school in accordance with the Gender Equality Education Act.

The bureau also urged schools to assist students in enhancing their sense of self-protection and strengthen teachers understanding of child exploitation.

In addition, the bureau said it had instructed schools to separate teachers and students whenever suspicions of sexual harassment or assault arise.

The bureau added that if the teacher is found guilty he will be fired and banned from ever teaching again in accordance with the provisions of the Teacher's Act.

The statement was issued following remarks made by Kaohsiung city councilor Pai Chiao-yin (白喬茵) during a hearing on Wednesday, questioning how the elementary school teacher could have "remained in the school for 20 years without being reported," in which time he allegedly sexually assaulted over 10 male students during extracurricular sessions.

Pai further said that the case was not disclosed until mid-March last year, and the teacher not suspended from his job or investigated by prosecutors until June of the same year.

According to Ciaotou District Court, the male teacher allegedly exploited his role as a club instructor over many years to get students to undress, tied them up and took photos.

Regarding the case, prosecutors reported that after completing their investigation in October last year, at least 16 victims were identified. The court ordered that the teacher be detained, with his computer, cellphone, and obscene images of children confiscated. A court case is pending.

Prosecutors said that based on their investigation, the teacher is suspected of violating Articles 227-1 and 227-3 of the Criminal Code, as well as Article 36 of the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act.