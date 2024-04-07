Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 7 (CNA) A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 6:01 p.m. Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean, 40.2 kilometers east-northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 16.9 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien and Yilan Counties, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale. It was also felt strongly in Taipei and New Taipei.

CWA official Ho Mei-yi (何美儀) said at a press event Sunday that Taiwan has experienced two aftershocks which registered at least magnitude 6 and 25 which registered at least magnitude 5 since the April 3 quake, which had a magnitude of 7.2.

Overall, CWA data showed that as of 7:22 p.m. Sunday, there have been 710 aftershocks since April 3.

However, Ho added that both the frequency and magnitude of seismic activities since the April 3 quake seem to be moderating.

(By James Lo) Enditem/kb