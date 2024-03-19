Taoyuan policeman indicted for helping fake urine tests

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) A Taoyuan policeman was recently indicted for document forgery after he was found to have given his urine to three ex-drug addicts to help them fake the urine tests they were obliged to undergo regularly, according to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office.

Based on the indictment issued on Tuesday, the incident took place on April 1 last year, when the three men reported to the Dalun police station of Zhongli Precinct to submit their urine test samples.

Prosecutors said a policeman surnamed Su (蘇), 42, who worked at the police station at the time, was found to have given six bottles filled with his urine to each of the three men to help them pass the tests.

Prosecutors said their investigation found that Su was believed to have run the scheme to boost his performance score at work.

The men were required to regularly undergo urine tests due to their prior drug addictions, despite having been discharged from rehabilitation.

On April 1, 2023, the three men had signed their names on the samples to confirm it was their urine, with Su then sealing them with the stamp of then the police station chief, surnamed Chen (陳), before they were sent away to SGS for a drug test, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added that Su's suspected scheme was discovered by Chen when the urine samples were about to be sent for testing.

Su admitted his wrongdoing when questioned by prosecutors, and the three men also gave statements.

However, according to the indictment, the three men were exempted from prosecution because it was not possible to trace whether or not they were on drugs when they reported to the police station.

Former drug users are subject to regular drug testing even after being discharged from rehabilitation, police said. If they refuse to comply, police can apply for permission from prosecutors offices to force them to undergo the test.

Should they still fail to report to police, police are entitled to ask them to conduct a drug test whenever and wherever they are caught.