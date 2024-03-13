Taoyuan Int'l Airport to dim lights as rehearsal for 'Earth Hour'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taoyuan, March 13 (CNA) Taoyuan International Airport Corp. announced Wednesday that lighting in certain areas of both its terminals will be intermittently dimmed for three hours starting at midnight that day, as a rehearsal for "Earth Hour."

In a press release, the airport operator said that lighting in the immigration halls and D10 boarding gate of Terminals 1 and 2 will be intermittently dimmed or reduced from 12:00 a.m. to 03:00 a.m. on Thursday, as part of a rehearsal for the "Earth Hour" event scheduled to be held on March 23.

"Earth Hour" is an annual event started in Sydney in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to encourage individuals and businesses from around the globe to switch off their lights for an hour to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting the planet earth.

According to the "Earth Hour 2022" report by the WWF, over 192 countries and numerous landmarks around the world, including Taipei 101 participated in the initiative that year.

Passengers and staff at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport early on Thursday will be kept informed through electronic boards and announcements in the terminals to minimize disruption to passengers and airport operations, the company said.

On March 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Taoyuan airport will participate in the official "Earth Hour" event and there will be intermittent dimming or reduction of lighting in the same areas in Terminal 1 and 2, according to the company.

The company reassured passengers and businesses in the airport that flight operations will not be affected during the rehearsal early Thursday or the official event on the evening of March 23.