Weather to remain cold, rainy in northern Taiwan on Tuesday

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The weather in northern Taiwan will remain cool and rainy during the day on Tuesday, but is expected to give way to warmer and drier conditions for the 228 Memorial Peace Day holiday on Wednesday, forecasters said.

According to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), early morning temperatures Tuesday dropped to 10.3 degrees Celsius in Miaoli's Sanwan Township, while New Taipei's Shimen District recorded a low of 11.2 degrees.

Elsewhere in Taiwan, lows of 13.7 degrees were recorded in Hsinchu's Xinfeng Township, 16.4 degrees in Taitung's Dali District, and 16.7 degrees in Tainan's South District, CWA data showed.

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures of 14-17 degrees are forecast for northern and northeastern Taiwan and 19-26 degrees for other regions, with a chance of rain in the north, the east and along the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, the CWA said.

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a high pressure system will bring warmer, drier weather to most of Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday.

On those days, mostly sunny conditions, with a chance of fog, are expected in the western half of Taiwan, while scattered showers are forecast in the east.

Based on current forecasts, another cold weather system will arrive in Taiwan on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and rain to northern and central parts of the country through the weekend, Wu said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Matthew Mazzetta) Enditem/ls

Graphic: Central Weather Administration