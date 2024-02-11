Temperatures to dip Sunday night before rebounding Monday
Taipei, Feb. 11 (CNA) Temperatures will sink to below 10 degrees Celsius across most of Taiwan Sunday night before rebounding on Monday, when daytime highs will reach 20-25 degrees, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The CWA also issued an orange cold advisory for Sunday night until the early hours of Monday for Taichung and Nantou County, warning of lows below 6 degrees.
Meanwhile, Hualien County and cities and counties in northern Taiwan outside of Taipei will see temperatures dip to around 10 degrees over the same period, the CWA said.
As of 5:37 p.m., Taipei is not included in the cold surge advisory, while the outlying Kinmen County is said to be under the influence of a strong continental cold mass, the CWA said.
Temperatures will rebound on Monday, with daytime highs reaching 23 degrees in northern and central Taiwan, 25 degrees in the south, and 20 degrees in the east, CWA weather forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) told CNA.
The weather will remain stable by Feb. 15, with increasing daytime highs seen across the island and sporadic showers in Hualien and Taitung counties and the Hengchun Peninsula, Lin said.
