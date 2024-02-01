Cooler weather forecast for Taiwan due to strengthening wind system

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) Taiwan is forecast to see cooler weather due to strengthening northeasterly winds, with temperatures set to drop by 10 degrees Celsius in the north on Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Northern Taiwan can expect highs of 20-23 degrees, which will be a major drop from the 30-degree temperature seen in greater Taipei on Thursday, CWA forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) told CNA.

The cold air will be relatively mild, with lows of 17-19 degrees forecast islandwide from Friday to Saturday, Chang said.

Meanwhile, brief showers can be expected in parts of northern Taiwan and the eastern half of the country, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula in the south from Friday until the following day, he said.

Temperatures will begin to rise as the wind system weakens on Sunday, while brief showers are forecast to continue in some areas, the forecaster added.

According to Chang, cool weather will return to the island next week with the arrival of a cold front.

The mercury is forecast to plummet to as low as 13-14 degrees in central and northern Taiwan in the early morning on Feb. 8, while other areas could see lows of 16 degrees, he said.

The cold front is expected linger until Feb. 10-11, during which time lows of 11-12 degrees could be seen in the north.

In addition to the cold weather, rainfall is also forecast across many parts of Taiwan from Feb. 7-9 due to the effect of a cloud system moving eastward toward the island, he added.