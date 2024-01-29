Publisher of 'Chiao-Hu' children's magazines to halt new subscriptions

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) Benesse, publisher of the educational children's magazine series featuring the cartoon tiger Chiao-Hu (巧虎), said Monday that it will stop accepting new subscriptions for its print edition from March 1.

The Japanese company made the announcement in a notice on its website, which noted that some 1.83 million families with children had subscribed to the monthly magazine since it launched in Taiwan in 1989.

The decision to stop accepting new subscriptions was based primarily on changes in print-based reading habits, the evolution of educational content, and in response to climate change, the statement said.

Benesse said the magazine would continue to be published for existing subscribers, and that its other Chiao-Hu products and services in Taiwan -- including learning materials, a YouTube channel, cartoon series, stage show, and Taoyuan amusement park -- would remain available.

It did not say how long it would continue publishing its magazines, but given that the longest subscription is for 12 months, it appears likely they will be wound down next year.

As of Monday afternoon, a post announcing the plans on Benesse's Facebook page had drawn over 2,000 reactions and 500 comments, many urging the company to reconsider the move or lamenting that children would only be able to enjoy Chiao-Hu in a digital format.