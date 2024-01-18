Focus Taiwan App
01/18/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai withdraws from DPP's New Tide faction

@China Times: Opposition criticizes Lai as putting on fake act by withdrawing from DPP's New Tide faction

@Liberty Times: Lai to donate his campaign subsidy to DPP, charity

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors sell another NT$782 million worth of Taiwan shares

@Commercial Times: Central bank stresses stability of Taiwan dollar amid a strong greenback

@Taipei Times: The Formosa Club congratulates Lai

