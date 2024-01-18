Taiwan headline news
01/18/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Lai withdraws from DPP's New Tide faction
@China Times: Opposition criticizes Lai as putting on fake act by withdrawing from DPP's New Tide faction
@Liberty Times: Lai to donate his campaign subsidy to DPP, charity
@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional investors sell another NT$782 million worth of Taiwan shares
@Commercial Times: Central bank stresses stability of Taiwan dollar amid a strong greenback
@Taipei Times: The Formosa Club congratulates Lai
