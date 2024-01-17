To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: AIT: U.N. 2758 Resolution does not make determination on status of Taiwan

@China Times: Ball in Legislature's court as Taipower raises possibility of extending service time of No. 2, No. 3 nuclear power plants

@Liberty Times: Scholars: Taiwan to be vanquished if no restrictions in place against brainwashing TikTok videos

@Economic Daily News: Foreign investors cut Taiwan stock holdings by NT$45.1 billion

@Commercial Times: Global stock markets jittery as wars rage

@Taipei Times: Nauru cutting ties disappointing: AIT

