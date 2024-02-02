To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 2 (CNA) A COVID-19 vaccine research from Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., which found its locally-produced vaccine was as effective as the Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines, will be featured in a United States medical publication.

The research paper will be published in the March issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases, a monthly peer-reviewed journal from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) told CNA on Friday.

Lo said Medigen will be publishing the positive results of its protein subunit COVID-19 vaccine, which has been proven to provide 90 percent protection against moderate to severe infections on individuals who get three jabs.

The protein subunit vaccine is effective against the Omicron subvariant, and could protect those receiving the inoculation from moderate to severe symptoms and even death, according to Lo.

Moreover, Medigen's research documents are the first big data comparison between the strengths of mRNA and protein subunit vaccines, he added.

Taiwan's CDC explained that data for the research were collected domestically in Taiwan through the nation's vaccine rollout programs.

The data used for the comparison was based on more than 60 million vaccine jabs received by over 23 million individuals during the mass Omicron community infections that broke out domestically in 2022.

The CDC said the research concluded that Medigen's protein subunit inoculation provided protection against COVID-19 that is akin to that offered by the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech, which have been proven to be more efficient and long lasting than those from Astrazeneca (AZ).

The research completely maps out the strength of various vaccine combinations between different age groups and the results are available to experts around the world, the CDC said.

Lo told CNA that Medigen's findings have already been made public and presented at the 30th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle last February.

The CDC also advised anyone who received an AZ vaccine as their first two initial inoculation jabs to get additional boosters with next-generation serums.