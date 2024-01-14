Int'l space station 'astrological phenomenon' observed over Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) Residents in areas between Kaohsiung and HualienCounty were able to observe a special "astrological phenomenon," featuring the International Space Station (ISS) passing across the moon Sunday evening, according to the Taipei Astronomical Museum.

The artificial astrological phenomenon occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday, with the ISS resembling a star shooting across the moon, the museum said in a press release.

The museum said it observed a "super bright moving star" in the sky over Taiwan the past few evenings, adding that it would shoot past the moon on Sunday evening.

Due to its current position, the ISS will be visible across Taiwan every evening from Sunday to Tuesday, moving in the sky west to north, the museum said.

On Sunday, the station was at a low orbit of 400 kilometers and an apparent magnitude of -3.6 where it became visible like a shooting star, the museum added.

(By Chen Yu-ting and James Lo) Enditem/AW