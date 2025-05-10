New pope unlikely to prioritize China-Taiwan-Vatican relations: Scholar

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Vatican City, May 9 (CNA) The newly elected Pope Leo XIV is unlikely to make any quick decisions regarding China-Taiwan-Vatican relations, according to Taiwanese scholar Chiang Kuo-hsiung (江國雄), who has studied Vatican affairs for decades.

The new pontiff is facing many pressing global issues, and the cross-strait issue is not expected to be a priority, Chiang said in an interview with CNA, urging Taiwan to focus on supporting the Holy See's mission for global welfare.

Taiwanese scholar Chiang Kuo-hsiung, who has studied Vatican affairs for decades, gives CNA his insight. CNA photo May 9, 2025

Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8 as the 267th head of the Catholic Church and leader of the Holy See, Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in Europe.

Chiang, a longtime resident of Italy and former senior editor at Vatican Radio, said that while Beijing often attempts to influence relations between the Holy See and Taiwan, there is no need for Taiwan to panic. The Vatican's diplomacy tends to be measured, he said.

Outgoing Republic of China (Taiwan) ambassador to the Holy See Matthew Lee (left) meets Robert Prevost (right) on Sept. 30, 2023. Photo courtesy of Matthew Lee

"The Vatican typically does not take drastic actions like a U.S. president would - that's not its style," Chiang said

While many analysts are focused on the political implications of the Pope's election, Chiang said, the Holy See's primary concerns are religious unity and human global welfare.

The Pope's immediate focus will likely be the widespread global suffering, particularly the fallout from ongoing conflicts such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and tensions between India and Pakistan, Chiang said.

Taiwan should continue to align its efforts with the Holy See's humanitarian objectives, he said, stressing that Taiwan can help ensure the long-term stability of its relationship with the Vatican by supporting the new Pope's global mission.