Premier accepts labor minister's resignation over bullying suicide

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 22 (CNA) Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) has accepted the resignation of Labor Minister Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊) in the wake of a controversy over her handling of a case in which a ministry staffer killed himself after allegedly being bullied by a supervisor, a Cabinet spokesperson said Friday.

Nov. 21: Labor minister offers resignation over bullying suicide case

Executive Yuan spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) said with Ho leaving the Ministry of Labor (MOL), Cho has appointed Ho's deputy Chen Ming-jen (陳明仁) acting labor minister and the Cabinet will seek an appropriate replacement as soon as possible.

Ho first tendered her resignation Wednesday amid a controversy involving the suicide of an MOL employee earlier this month. She offered her resignation again Thursday afternoon before the premier approved her departure.

The body of the 39-year-old employee, identified by his surname Wu (吳), was discovered at the Executive Yuan's Xinzhuang Joint Office Tower in New Taipei on Nov. 4, amid speculation on social media that workplace bullying by his supervisor Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容) had driven the civil servant to take his own life.

A report issued by the MOL showed no evidence linking Hsieh to Wu's suicide, though Ho said on Tuesday that Hsieh's management style and "control over her emotions" were "inappropriate" and "resulted in staff feeling like they were being bullied in the workplace."

However, Ho went on to say that Hsieh was "not the direct cause" of Wu's death, which instead was attributed to an "excessive workload," "too much stress" and a "lack of support resources."

Ho's remarks triggered an outcry, resulting in Hsieh being sacked after lawmakers across party lines criticized the ministry's response on Wednesday, when President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Cho also made anti-bullying statements.

On Friday, Hsieh issued a pre-recorded video offering an apology to Wu's family saying she failed to provide him with timely assistance.

Central News Agency video

She also apologized to her colleagues, blaming herself for making them anxious due to her communication style and emotion management.

On Thursday, a lawyer hired by Hsieh issued a statement emphasizing Wu's death had nothing to do with his client's leadership and claiming that recent media reports about the case were contrary to the facts.

According to Lee, Cho expressed regret over Wu's suicide and instructed agencies under the Cabinet to complete investigations within one week of receiving a bullying complaint.

Civil servants are the most important part of the government team so it is incumbent on the government to protect them from bullying in the workplace, Lee said.

Echoing Lee, Lai offered a further apology over Wu's death on Friday, saying the government will ensure Wu and his family receive justice through a legal investigation.

President Lai Ching-te again apologizes over the issue during a trip to Kaohsiung. CNA phtoto Nov. 22, 2024

The government should build a working environment friendly to personnel and both the public and private sector need to take such issues seriously, Lai said during a trip to Kaohsiung.

The president said the government needs to review laws and where necessary introduce amendments to build a sound legal mechanism that protects workers.