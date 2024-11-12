Taiwan's deputy legislative speaker talks up trade in Florida

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) made trade the focus of his first day of a two-day stay in Florida, noting the growing trade ties between Taiwan and the United States and Florida's potential as a trade partner.

At a meeting with congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and other local political figures, Chiang highlighted the importance and strength of bilateral trade ties, saying that the U.S. again became Taiwan's biggest export market in the first quarter of 2024.

That was significant, Chiang said, because it was the first time in 20 years that the U.S. had supplanted China as Taiwan's top exports market, a statement issued by Chiang's office said.

At the same time, Chiang said, Florida is the third largest economy in the U.S. with approximately the same population as Taiwan and was potentially an important trade partner for Taiwan.

Florida is not only an important node between North America and Central and South America but the world's 15th largest economy, he said, and collaboration between Florida and Taiwan, the world's 20th largest economy, would bring prosperity to both sides, he suggested.

McCormick told Chiang that she valued strengthening ties between Taiwan and the U.S. and ensuring that relations continue to develop, while also saying she hoped to have a chance to visit Taiwan during the coming legislative session.

Chiang also met Monday night with members of the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America.

He brought with him a message from Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and the lawmaking body thanking Taiwanese business owners in the U.S. for their hard work, which has strengthened Taiwan's visibility in the world.

He also pledged that the Legislative Yuan will maintain its staunch support across party lines for Taiwanese business owners in the U.S.

Chiang arrived in Miami after setting out from Taiwan on Sunday night. He was interviewed by a local financial magazine on trade relations and future collaboration between Taiwan and the U.S. before meeting with Cherfilus-McCormick.

The Kuomintang lawmaker is scheduled to head to France to meet with members of the French Senate after his two-day stop in the U.S.