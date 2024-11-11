Deputy speaker departs for U.S., France

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 11 (CNA) Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) departed Taiwan late on Sunday for a trip to the United States and France where he will conduct exchanges with American and French lawmakers.

Chiang is scheduled to attend a round of meetings which will be held by the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to a press release issued by Chiang's office.

While in the U.S., the deputy speaker will also meet with American congresspersons to discuss the result of the U.S. presidential election and how Taiwan could be impacted.

After a two-day stay in the U.S., Chiang will head to France and join a cross-party delegation consisting of ruling Democratic Progressive Party and opposition Taiwan People's Party lawmakers visiting the French Senate, it said.

It added that the upcoming Paris trip is part of routine parliamentarian exchanges established over the past two years.

It said the trip to the French Senate will focus on Taiwan's participation in international organizations and combating disinformation.