Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

DEFENSE/Air Force annual 'Sky Dragon' drills postponed due to weather

10/28/2024 04:44 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) The Taiwan Air Force's annual Tien Lung, or "Sky Dragon" (天龍), aerial exercises that were originally scheduled to begin on Monday for five days have been postponed to November due to poor weather conditions.

The drills aimed at testing pilots' air-to-air, air-to-sea and air-to-ground combat skills in the Air Force's backbone fighters -- F-16Vs, Mirage 2000-5s and Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF) -- will be rescheduled to Nov. 4-8, a military source told CNA.

The source, who declined to be named, did not explain what makes the weather unsuitable for aerial exercises.

However, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said earlier in the day that it might issue a land warning for Tropical Storm Kong-Rey as early as Wednesday morning, amid a growing possibility that the storm might make landfall later this week.

(By Matt Yu and Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/JT

More in DEFENSE
View All
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it.Learn more
172.30.142.118