DEFENSE/Air Force annual 'Sky Dragon' drills postponed due to weather
Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) The Taiwan Air Force's annual Tien Lung, or "Sky Dragon" (天龍), aerial exercises that were originally scheduled to begin on Monday for five days have been postponed to November due to poor weather conditions.
The drills aimed at testing pilots' air-to-air, air-to-sea and air-to-ground combat skills in the Air Force's backbone fighters -- F-16Vs, Mirage 2000-5s and Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF) -- will be rescheduled to Nov. 4-8, a military source told CNA.
The source, who declined to be named, did not explain what makes the weather unsuitable for aerial exercises.
However, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said earlier in the day that it might issue a land warning for Tropical Storm Kong-Rey as early as Wednesday morning, amid a growing possibility that the storm might make landfall later this week.
