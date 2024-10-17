Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan opens representative office in Mumbai

10/17/2024 09:13 PM
Taiwan's top representative to India Baushuan Ger (left) and Chang Chun-yu (right), director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Mumbai, stand at the entrance of the center Thursday. CNA photo Oct. 17, 2024

Mumbai, Oct. 17 (CNA) The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Mumbai officially opened on Wednesday, representing a move towards stronger bilateral relations with India, center director Chang Chun-yu (張均宇) said.

More than 100 Taiwanese and Indian guests attended the opening of the center, Taiwan's third in India, that featured a pre-recorded congratulatory message from Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍).

In his remarks, Lin highlighted the remarkable progress made in India-Taiwan relations in recent years.

The new office in Mumbai reflects both the success of Taiwan's "New Southbound Policy" -- a foreign policy initiative launched by former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 2016 -- and India's "Act East Policy," Lin said.

"It will play a crucial role in bolstering bilateral relations in such areas as trade, investment, culture and education," he added.

Afterwards, Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱), Taiwan's top representative to India, former member of parliament Sujeet Kumar and Chang each delivered speeches, before jointly unveiling a plaque for the center and conducting a ceremony marking the Oct. 10 National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name).

In addition to two other India-based Taipei Economic and Cultural Centers in New Delhi and Chennai, the new Mumbai office would provide services for locals as well as Taiwanese in India's western region, Ger said.

