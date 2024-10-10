To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Lai calls on China to 'take up its international responsibilities'

Taipei, Oct. 10 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Thursday called on the People's Republic of China (PRC) to "live up to the expectations of the international community" by playing a bigger role toward ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East.

In his speech at the National Day ceremony held in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, Lai reiterated Taiwan's long-held stance of "upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and achieving global security and prosperity."

He reassured the global community that Taiwan was willing to work with China in jointly addressing issues of mutual interest such as climate change and combating infectious diseases, as well as pursuing "peace and mutual prosperity for the well-being of the people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait."

Meanwhile, Lai said the international community has "assisted" the PRC in joining the World Trade Organization (WTO), which resulted in "promoting China's economic development and enhancing its national strength."

"This was done out of the hope that China would join the rest of the world in making global contributions, that internally it would place importance on the livelihoods of the people, and that externally it would maintain peace," Lai said.

With international tensions on the rise, Taiwan's president called on the PRC to "live up to the expectations of the international community" by applying its influence and working with other countries toward ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East.

"We hope that it will take up its international responsibilities and, along with Taiwan, contribute to the peace, security and prosperity of the region and the globe," Lai said.

Five Brave Eagle jets fly in the Taipei sky to celebrate the National Day on Thursday. CNA photo Oct. 10, 2024

The PRC is facing growing pressure from western countries over its ties to Russia and allegations it is aiding Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine by providing dual-use goods that can have military applications. Beijing denies this and says the West instead is fueling the conflict by supplying arms to Ukraine.

In response to the Israel-Hamas war and the escalating conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed forces in the Middle East, China has reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

Moreover, Chinese officials did not denounce Hamas' attack on Oct. 7 last year and Beijing has maintained its long-held support for Iran.

Thursday's celebrations in front of the Presidential Office were attended by hundreds of guests from Taiwan and overseas.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, around 183 foreign dignitaries attended the Republic of China (Taiwan)'s National Day event.