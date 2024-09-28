Taiwan, Palau vow to strengthen economic cooperation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 28 (CNA) Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr. visited Taiwan on a two-day trip that concluded Saturday, during which the two sides pledged to enhance bilateral economic and trade cooperation, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Whipps, Jr., who was welcomed by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the annual meeting of the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce (WTCC) on Friday, also signed a joint declaration with the chambers on promoting tourism development and investment in Palau, MOFA said in a statement Saturday.

According to the declaration, the WTCC will promote tourism in Palau and facilitate member visits for business development there, while the latter will continue to provide related policy support.

At the meeting, Lai encouraged WTCC members to explore business possibilities with Palau, while also thanking the Pacific ally for supporting Taiwan's international inclusion.

In response to Lai's remarks, Whipps, Jr. thanked Taiwan for its continuous support for the country's tourism and economic development, and expressed hope for further bilateral cooperation.

Lai's praising of Palau's support came after Palau Vice President Uduch Sengebau Sr. reaffirmed her country's "strong and enduring" relationship with Taiwan and called for its meaningful participation in international organizations during the general debate of the 79th U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"Taiwan's exclusion undermines the principles of inclusivity and cooperation that the United Nations represents," she said in New York on Thursday.

"U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not preclude Taiwan's involvement in efforts related to the sustainable development goals and we urge this assembly to support Taiwan's rightful inclusion."

Resolution 2758 was adopted by the 26th U.N. General Assembly in 1971 to address the issue of China's representation at the world body.

It resulted in Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China, losing its seat at the U.N. to the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan has since been excluded from participating in the international organization and its affiliates.