Allies back Taiwan at U.N. General Debate in New York

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New York, Sept. 27 (CNA) Taiwan's diplomatic allies, Paraguay, the Marshall Islands and Palau, have voiced support for the nation's inclusion in the United Nations during this week's General Debate of the 79th U.N. General Assembly.

In his address on Thursday, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña reiterated that Paraguay is committed to the principle of "leave no nation behind" and supports countries excluded from important international forums to become integral members of the world governing body.

"Paraguay not only recognizes but also profoundly values international cooperation with the Republic of China, Taiwan. This is a kindred nation with which we have for more than 70 years forged robust and meaningful friendship," Peña said.

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña. Source: U.N.

He said this friendship is based on "the shared values of democracy, the rule of law and free trade," and that it is "forged through the adversity of two geographically small countries living alongside great powers."

"In this assembly, we renew our firm support for Taiwan to be a full part of the United Nations," Peña said, adding that the country's exclusion from the international community is an "injustice" that cannot be overlooked.

"Their [Taiwan] contribution to the international community should be recognized. If there is a country that today should be a part of the United Nations and is not yet so, that is Taiwan," he added.

Also on Thursday, Palau Vice President Uduch Sengebau Sr. reaffirmed her country's strong and enduring relationship with Taiwan and called for its meaningful participation in international organizations.

Palau Vice President Uduch Sengebau Sr. Source: U.N.

"Taiwan's exclusion undermines the principles of inclusivity and cooperation that the United Nations represents," she said, adding that "U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not preclude Taiwan's involvement in efforts related to the sustainable development goals and we urge this assembly to support Taiwan's rightful inclusion."

Resolution 2758 was adopted by the 26th U.N. General Assembly in 1971 to address the issue of China's representation at the world body.

It resulted in Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China, losing its seat at the U.N. to the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan has since been excluded from participating in the international organization and its affiliates.

Earlier on Wednesday, Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine also expressed her country's support for Taiwan, saying that only the latter's independent democratic government can represent its 23 million people.

Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine

"The U.N. Resolution 2758 does not mention Taiwan and should not be used as a pretext to exclude Taiwan from participating meaningfully in the U.N. system," Heine said, noting that this resolution has been "misused to threaten cross-strait trade, regional peace and security."

"This was never its original intent. It cannot serve as a sound basis to prohibit Taiwanese citizens and journalists from the U.N. premises," she added.

The General Debate of the 79th U.N. General Assembly opened in New York on Tuesday and is scheduled to run until Sept. 30.