Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

New legislative session to begin on Friday

09/18/2024 07:42 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). CNA file photo
Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). CNA file photo

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) Lawmakers will begin a new legislative session on Friday, according to the conclusion of cross-party negotiations on Wednesday.

The new legislative session commences on Friday, and Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) and Cabinet ministers are expected to report to the Legislature and then field questions from the lawmakers that day.

The agreement was signed off on by the legislative caucuses of three parties - the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party - following negotiations called by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

(By Teng Pei-ju)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.31