New legislative session to begin on Friday

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) Lawmakers will begin a new legislative session on Friday, according to the conclusion of cross-party negotiations on Wednesday.

The new legislative session commences on Friday, and Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) and Cabinet ministers are expected to report to the Legislature and then field questions from the lawmakers that day.

The agreement was signed off on by the legislative caucuses of three parties - the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party - following negotiations called by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).