U.S. praises Lithuania's stand against China, ties with Taiwan

Washington, Sept. 12 (CNA) The United States praised Lithuania's resilience against China and welcomed its growing economic ties with Taiwan during the U.S.-Lithuania Strategic Dialogue on Thursday.

According to a U.S.-Lithuania joint statement, Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Kurt Campbell met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Vilnius for the 4th Indo-Pacific Strategic Dialogue.

The joint statement addressed the threats posed by China's cyber activities and the growing Russia-China partnership, both of which challenge the rules-based international order.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to countering China's economic coercion, with Campbell praising Lithuania's resilience in the face of unwarranted political and economic pressure from China.

The sides also welcomed Lithuania's efforts to strengthen its robust economic partnership with Taiwan and reiterated support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international forums.

Concerns were raised over China's ongoing provocations, destabilizing actions, and intimidation in the South China Sea.

Both nations emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and opposed any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo through force or coercion.

They further stressed the Indo-Pacific region's strategic importance and highlighted the shared interests of both nations in strengthening partnerships, upholding democratic values, and fostering long-term relationships with like-minded countries.

Recognizing the interconnected threats and challenges in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sharing expertise and enhancing collaboration with regional partners.

They also emphasized practical cooperation between NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners in areas such as supporting Ukraine, cybersecurity, countering foreign disinformation and technological innovation.

Both countries reaffirmed strong support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian invasion and discussed the assistance Russia receives from China, North Korea and Iran, which prolongs its aggression.