VP urges public-private partnership at All-Out Defense Committee launch

Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) called for closer cooperation between the public and private sectors in defending the country in case of war and during natural disasters at the establishment of the All-Out Defense Committee by Taiwanese lawmakers on Monday.

Speaking during the ceremony marking the establishment of the 11th Legislative Yuan's Taiwan Parliamentary All-Out Defense Committee, Hsiao said that the government is happy to see the formation of the committee which aims to connect the public, businesses, government and academia in policy discussions and raise self-defense awareness among nationals.

Taiwan faces frequent natural disasters, such as typhoons and earthquakes and "geopolitical challenges," Hsiao said, referring to China's growing military coercion.

Other countries have also been promoting the so-called "whole-of-society approach" to boost resilience during wartime or other emergencies, Hsiao said.

Hsiao added that the committee also aims to offer a more systematic and professional approach to the All-Out Defense strategy in Taiwan.

Every national has a role in defending the country, Hsiao said, adding that the purpose of the All-Out Defense approach is to connect Taiwanese people from all walks of lives "to safeguard our home together."

The vice president said that President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has also announced the establishment of the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee by the Presidential Office for the same purpose.

She thanked people from all walks of life for joining hands with the government and boosting the nation's overall resilience.

Speaking at the same event, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶), convener of the committee, said the idea of forming such a committee was first raised by former DPP lawmaker Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀). The first-ever All-Out Defense Committee was established in October 2022 during the 10th Legislature.

According to the committee, its main purpose is to enhance closer understanding and exchanges between government units in charge of the All-Out Defense policy with civic groups and academics.

The committee will also hold hearings, seminars and speeches to promote self-defense awareness among nationals, it added.