Taiwan keeps in touch with three nationals in Lebanon as tension rises

Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Monday that it has been keeping in touch with three nationals who continue to stay in Lebanon despite its warning to leave the country as soon as possible as tensions rise in the Middle East.

The United States, the United Kingdom and France have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately as fears of war loom following Iran's vow to avenge the assassinations of Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr.

Iran blames Israel and the U.S. for the killings.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group Hamas, has been trading cross-border fire with the Israeli army since the Israeli assault on Gaza began in October 2023, following the Hamas attack on Israeli territory.

MOFA told CNA Monday that there were five Taiwanese citizens previously living in Lebanon, citing information obtained by Taiwan's representative office in Jordan that is in charge of Lebanon affairs.

Following MOFA's recent warning on rising tensions, three of them left Lebanon, with two deciding to stay in the Middle Eastern country due to "family reasons," it said.

In addition, another Taiwanese student is staying in Lebanon temporarily and is now considering leaving the country after receiving MOFA's warning, according to a press statement released by the agency.

The ministry is keeping in touch with the three citizens remaining in Lebanon and will offer assistance to help them leave should they decide to, it added.

Meanwhile, MOFA reiterated its advice to Taiwanese citizens not to travel to Lebanon and Israel for safety reasons.

In case of emergency, Taiwanese citizens in Israel should call its office in Tel Aviv at +972-544-275-204. Those who need emergency assistance while in Lebanon should call Taiwan's office in Jordan at +962-79-5552605, MOFA said.

MOFA has issued the highest-level red alert for Lebanon and the second-highest orange alert for Israel.

MOFA uses a four-tiered travel advisory regarding safety and security risks.

The lowest level, grey, signifies caution should be exercised; yellow suggests travel should be reconsidered; orange indicates unnecessary travel should be avoided; and red asks nationals not to travel to a destination.