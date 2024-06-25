U.S. delegation vows to support Taiwan against 'more aggressive China'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 25 (CNA) A delegation from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) that met with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in Taipei Tuesday pledged to support Taiwan as it faces "a more aggressive China."

"We are here to learn today ... to learn how we can deepen [the bilateral] relationship" and "support you and your effort ... as you take on a more aggressive China," the United States agency's Chairperson Robin Cleveland told Lai at the Presidential Office.

"I don't think China is just aggressive in this region, it's globally," Cleveland said, underlining the need to "consider the broader context of how China is behaving in the world."

The USCC was created by the U.S. Congress in 2000 to submit to congress an annual report on the national security implications of the bilateral trade and economic relationship between the U.S. and China, and to provide recommendations for legislative and administrative actions.

Joining Cleveland in the delegation, whose trip to Taiwan was not previously announced, was USCC Vice Chair Reva Price.

Meanwhile, Lai criticized Beijing for escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea through military and diplomatic actions and called on the international community to "not let China draw red lines arbitrarily."

Lai noted that the government would continue bolstering Taiwan's strength to make society more resilient.

The government will also deal with cross-Taiwan Strait relations responsibly and work to maintain the status quo of the Taiwan Strait, he added.