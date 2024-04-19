TSMC founder honored for representing Taiwan at APEC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 19 (CNA) Morris Chang (張忠謀), founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), was awarded the Order of Dr. Sun Yat-sen with Grand Cordon by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in Taipei on Friday for representing Taiwan at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

At the award ceremony, President Tsai thanked Chang for having served as her envoy to the APEC summit six times in the past.

Through his outstanding leadership, unparalleled wisdom, and experience, he has enabled Taiwan to firmly stand on the stage of world development, Tsai said.

Taiwan has become an important player in the global semiconductor industry thanks largely to Chang, she added.

The world has been changing rapidly, and semiconductor technologies are continuing to evolve with the advent of artificial intelligence applications and structural changes in human society, Tsai said.

However, as long as Taiwan can maintain Chang's innovation and enthusiasm, Tsai said she believes it will be able to overcome any difficulties and continue to lead the global semiconductor industry into the future.

In his speech, Chang said he felt honored to be presented with the award. He added that he received it for setting an example through TSMC of how to establish a world-class technology company, as well as for contributing to Taiwan's economic growth.

Sophie Chang (left) watches her husband, TSMC founder Morris Chang, speaks at the medal giving ceremony at the Presidential Office in Taipei Friday. CNA photo April 19, 2024

He thanked his wife Sophie Chang (張淑芬), chairperson of the TSMC Charity Foundation, for her steadfast support and said he would also like to share the honor with everyone at TSMC.

Chang said the company's founding 39 years ago stemmed from his desire to launch a world-class foundry and the government's plan to support the semiconductor industry.

TSMC grew and prospered under a free trade environment in its first 30 years, but with globalization facing challenges in recent years, a high level of wisdom will be needed from those now at the helm of the company to ensure it can maintain its competitive edge, he said.

TSMC also faces other challenging issues regarding land, water, electricity and human resources, all of which require continued support from the government, the founder said.