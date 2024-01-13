Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

ELECTION 2024/DPP's Lai claims victory in Taiwan presidential election

01/13/2024 08:44 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwan's new president-elect Lai Ching-te (left) waves at the cameras alongside the nation's new vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (right) when taking the stage to declare the victory of the Democratic Progressive Party's presidential bid on Saturday. CNA photo Jan. 13, 2024
Taiwan's new president-elect Lai Ching-te (left) waves at the cameras alongside the nation's new vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (right) when taking the stage to declare the victory of the Democratic Progressive Party's presidential bid on Saturday. CNA photo Jan. 13, 2024

Taipei, Jan. 13 (CNA) Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) declared victory in Taiwan's presidential race on Saturday, garnering an unprecedented third consecutive term for his party.

With 99 percent of the 17,795 polling stations reporting as of 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Lai had 5,543,447 votes, or 40.1 percent, ahead of his two opponents, Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP), according to official Central Election Commission (CEC) vote counts.

Hou had 33.46 percent and Ko had 26.44 percent, the CEC figures showed.

The outcome of the election will not be confirmed until the results are officially announced by the Central Election Commission.

Lai's victory gave the DPP a third straight term in power, the first time a political party has won three consecutive terms in the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) since it held its first direct presidential election in 1996.

(By Teng Pei-ju)

Enditem/ls

Update

Jan. 13: DPP's Lai Ching-te elected as Taiwan's new president

More in ELECTION 2024
View All
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it.Learn more
172.30.142.192