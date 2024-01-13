ELECTION 2024/DPP's Lai claims victory in Taiwan presidential election
Taipei, Jan. 13 (CNA) Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) declared victory in Taiwan's presidential race on Saturday, garnering an unprecedented third consecutive term for his party.
With 99 percent of the 17,795 polling stations reporting as of 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Lai had 5,543,447 votes, or 40.1 percent, ahead of his two opponents, Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP), according to official Central Election Commission (CEC) vote counts.
Hou had 33.46 percent and Ko had 26.44 percent, the CEC figures showed.
The outcome of the election will not be confirmed until the results are officially announced by the Central Election Commission.
Lai's victory gave the DPP a third straight term in power, the first time a political party has won three consecutive terms in the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) since it held its first direct presidential election in 1996.
Jan. 13: DPP's Lai Ching-te elected as Taiwan's new president
- Scholars predict rising China pressure, political gridlock after Taiwan electionThe victory of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Saturday will likely bring increased pressure from China, as well as gridlock in ...01/14/2024 12:58 AM
- DPP wins presidency but loses majority in LegislatureTaiwanese voters on Saturday kept the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in power for another four years but elected a new legislature that cost the DPP its absolute majority in ...01/14/2024 12:11 AM
- President-elect Lai Ching-te promises to maintain cross-strait status quoPresident-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Saturday night he would commit to working to maintain the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and urged Beijing to change its approach towards ...01/14/2024 12:08 AM
MAC urges China to 'respect' Taiwan's election results01/14/2024 01:09 AM
DPP wins presidency but loses majority in Legislature01/14/2024 12:11 AM
President-elect Lai Ching-te promises to maintain cross-strait status quo01/14/2024 12:08 AM