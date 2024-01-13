To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 13 (CNA) Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) declared victory in Taiwan's presidential race on Saturday, garnering an unprecedented third consecutive term for his party.

With 99 percent of the 17,795 polling stations reporting as of 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Lai had 5,543,447 votes, or 40.1 percent, ahead of his two opponents, Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP), according to official Central Election Commission (CEC) vote counts.

Hou had 33.46 percent and Ko had 26.44 percent, the CEC figures showed.

The outcome of the election will not be confirmed until the results are officially announced by the Central Election Commission.

Lai's victory gave the DPP a third straight term in power, the first time a political party has won three consecutive terms in the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) since it held its first direct presidential election in 1996.

Update

Jan. 13: DPP's Lai Ching-te elected as Taiwan's new president