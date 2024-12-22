Taiwanese pop superstar A-Mei sings 1st of 5 concerts at Taipei Dome
12/22/2024 12:07 PM
Taipei, Dec. 22 (CNA) Acclaimed Mandopop singer A-Mei (張惠妹) performed the first of five concerts for her "ASMR Maxxx" tour at the Taipei Dome on Saturday, becoming the first solo female artist to appear at the 40,000-seat venue.
"You know, I've really wanted to sing again in Taipei," the veteran pop artist told the crowd mid-concert. "It hasn't been easy, but I'm so pumped to be at such an awesome venue!"
The 52-year-old singer, known by Taiwanese as the "Queen of Pop" for her highly successful career dating back to the 1990s, sang many of her hits including "Three Days and Three Nights," "Bold For My Love," and "Bad Boy."
In addition to Saturday's performance, A-Mei's Taipei Dome tour dates include performances on Dec. 22, 28, 29, and 31.
