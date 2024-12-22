Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwanese pop superstar A-Mei sings 1st of 5 concerts at Taipei Dome

12/22/2024 12:07 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwanese popstar A-Mei performs at the Taipei Dome on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Mei Entertainment Dec. 21, 2024
Taiwanese popstar A-Mei performs at the Taipei Dome on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Mei Entertainment Dec. 21, 2024

Taipei, Dec. 22 (CNA) Acclaimed Mandopop singer A-Mei (張惠妹) performed the first of five concerts for her "ASMR Maxxx" tour at the Taipei Dome on Saturday, becoming the first solo female artist to appear at the 40,000-seat venue.

"You know, I've really wanted to sing again in Taipei," the veteran pop artist told the crowd mid-concert. "It hasn't been easy, but I'm so pumped to be at such an awesome venue!"

Taiwan’s “Queen of Pop” A-Mei sings in Taipei on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Mei Entertainment Dec. 21, 2024
Taiwan’s “Queen of Pop” A-Mei sings in Taipei on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Mei Entertainment Dec. 21, 2024

The 52-year-old singer, known by Taiwanese as the "Queen of Pop" for her highly successful career dating back to the 1990s, sang many of her hits including "Three Days and Three Nights," "Bold For My Love," and "Bad Boy."

In addition to Saturday's performance, A-Mei's Taipei Dome tour dates include performances on Dec. 22, 28, 29, and 31.

Pop fans fill Taipei’s 40,000-seat multi-purpose stadium for the first night of A-Mei’s “ASMR Maxxx” tour on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Mei Entertainment Dec. 21, 2024
Pop fans fill Taipei’s 40,000-seat multi-purpose stadium for the first night of A-Mei’s “ASMR Maxxx” tour on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Mei Entertainment Dec. 21, 2024

(By James Thompson and Wang Hsin-hao)

Enditem/e

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    27