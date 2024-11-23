To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Golden Horse Awards: China's Zhang Zhiyong grabs best actor for gay and lesbian satire

Taipei, Nov. 23 (CNA) Chinese actor Zhang Zhiyong (張志勇) on Saturday bagged the Golden Horse Best Leading Actor trophy for his performance in "Bel Ami" (漂亮朋友), a satire about gay and lesbian communities.

In the movie, the 46-year-old actor from Heilongjiang province portrays a middle-aged gay man whose first relationship after he came out went awry.

Notably, Zhang triumphed following his first Golden Horse nomination.

Zhang was absent from the Golden Horse Awards ceremony due to prior work engagements. His prepared statement was read by Bel Ami's director Geng Jun (耿軍).

Zhang thanked the Golden Horse Awards jury, the audience, his co-stars and the film crew. In particular, he thanked Geng, who gave him the faith to pursue his dream.

Zhang added that receiving the award was his "dream come true," and pledged to work even harder at portraying every character he plays in the future.

Zhang came out on top after triumphing over strong competition in the category. He edged past the previous GHA winner Chang Chen (張震), Neo Yau (游學修) from Hong Kong, Thai actor Wanlop Rungkumjad, and Taiwanese veteran actor Jason King (金介文).

The awards are considered the Chinese-language Oscars and are one of the most prestigious film events in the Chinese-speaking world.

Enditem/kb